Murray, Hield, lead World past US, 150-141

NEW ORLEANS (AP) " Jamal Murray scored 36 points and Buddy Hield, a New Orleans Pelicans rookie, added 28 to the delight of the locals as the World squad beat the U.S. 150-141 on Friday night in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The game featuring top rookies and second-year pros is the main event on the first night of NBA All-Star weekend.

Murray, a Canadian and Denver Nuggets rookie out of Kentucky, went 9 of 14 on 3-pointers and was voted the game's MVP. Hield, a Bahamian, was 11-of-22 shooting overall, but just 3 of 12 from deep.

Latvian Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks added 24 points.

Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets scored 27 for the U.S. team and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22, highlighted by his dunk of Devin Booker's half-court lob.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

