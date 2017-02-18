Black Sticks held to draw with Argentina

By Hockey NZ

A late goal helped hosts Argentina secure a 2-2 draw with the Vantage Black Sticks Women in the fourth of six tests.

It was a hard fought encounter with the Kiwis opening strongly before Argentina powered back into the match.

Jordan Grant opened the scoring for the Black Sticks in the fourth minute after deflecting home from a superb penalty corner set piece.

New Zealand opened a two goal advantage in the 13th minute off the back of some strong defensive work, Olivia Merry hammering a cracking shot past the goalkeeper.

Argentina responded just before the halftime break through Eugenia Trinchinetti before Maria Grantto snatched an equaliser two minutes from the final whistle.

Assistant coach Sean Dancer said it was a much better performance from his side, although the final result was disappointing.

"Its really disappointing not to get the final result that I felt we deserved today," he said.

"I was impressed with the way our girls stepped up, we played with a lot of confidence and flow. We held onto the ball and were able to create and score a couple of good goals."

The Black Sticks face a must-win against Argentina in test five at 10:00am on Monday morning (NZ time), with the game streamed live online

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 2: (Jordan Grant, Olivia Merry)

ARGENTINA 2: (Eugenia Trinchinetti, Maria Granatto)

Halftime: Black Sticks 2-1

- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Hockey NZ