Pau Gasol elected to 3-year term on NBPA Executive Committee

NEW ORLEANS (AP) " Pau Gasol is the newest member of the National Basketball Players Association's executive committee.

The six-time All-Star from Spain was elected on Friday, and starts his three-year term immediately. He replaces Steve Blake, who also had a three-year term and is not currently in the NBA.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts says Gasol's addition is important because the number of international players in the league keeps rising.

Besides Gasol, the other NBPA executive committee members are President Chris Paul, First Vice President LeBron James, Secretary-Treasurer James Jones, and Vice Presidents Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver.