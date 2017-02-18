Basketball: NBA star believes the Earth is flat

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving has boldly flown in the face of logic and science by claiming the earth is flat.

The NBA champion and four-time All Star joined a podcast hosted by teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye to share these unique viewpoints.

"It's right in front of our faces. I'm telling you, it's right in front of our faces. They lie to us," said Irving.

"What I've been taught is that the earth is round. But if you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move and the fact that, can you really think of us rotating around the sun and all planets aligned, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what's going on with these planets?"

That raised a pertinent question from Jefferson - "How are you going to put the word 'planets' in quotations?"

"Because, everything that they send - or that they want to say they're sending - doesn't come back," Irving argued, tugging on his tinfoil hat. "There is no concrete information except for the information that they're giving us. They're particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe. The truth is right there, you just got to go searching for it."

Not only did he proclaim his flat-earth theory, he also professed to believing in aliens.

"There are extraterrestrial beings that exist in the universe," said Irving.

Apparently, the CIA also assassinated Bob Marley.

Why?

"He tried to bring people together and the fact that it was fundamentally built on love and truth and we kill people for doing the right thing like that," Irving believes.

The moon landed was faked, too.

"The fact that his footprints don't look the same comparatively to the boot that is in the museum is ridiculous. I look at this stuff all the time. His boot print is not the same, so you want me to really sit back after you proved it - they have a picture of it and his boot side by side - I need an explanation."

Irving is not the only NBA player to hold these flat-earth views.

I agree with him https://t.co/lbB8gEHZsT — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) February 17, 2017

We will find out just how serious these viewpoints are when he faces the media during his All-Star appearances this weekend.

- NZ Herald