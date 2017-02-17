11:59am Sat 18 February
Rangers' Adian Beltre has calf strain, could miss WBC

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) " Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre reported to spring training Friday with a strained left calf muscle that will sideline him about three weeks and keep him out of the opening round of the World Baseball Classic.

The 37-year-old Beltre, getting ready for his 20th major league season, said he injured the muscle working out at his home in California on Tuesday. He was planning to play for the Dominican Republic in the world classic, and could join the team after the first round if it advances.

Beltre, winner of five Gold Gloves and a four-time All-Star, said his main concern is being ready for opening day but that he wants to play for his country.

The Rangers signed catcher A.J. Jimenez to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. He was released by Toronto on Monday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

