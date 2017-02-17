US, Russian to meet in women's soccer exhibitions in April

CHICAGO (AP) " The U.S. women's soccer team will play Russia in a pair of exhibitions against Russia this spring.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday the Americans will play Russia on April 6 at Frisco, Texas, and three days later at Houston, the first meetings since the Americans won by a combined 15-0 in a pair of exhibitions three years ago.

Russia is preparing for this year's European Championship in the Netherlands.