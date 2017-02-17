Dodgers' Gonzalez takes hitting break to heal tennis elbow

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) " Adrian Gonzalez is taking a two-week break from hitting to heal tendinitis in the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman's right elbow.

Gonzalez still hopes to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic next month, he said Friday after reporting to camp.

Gonzalez said he pursued his usual varied offseason workout program, including weightlifting and boxing exercises. It left him with a case of tennis elbow, or inflammation on the outside of the elbow after forearm tendons are overused.

The hitting break is purely a precaution, and Gonzalez said the injury isn't thought to be serious by the Dodgers. He initially felt the pain in December, but kept working out until the brink of spring training.

The 34-year-old Gonzalez is already five days into his two-week hitting break.