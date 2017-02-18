8:58am Sat 18 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Jerry Sandusky's son waives hearing in child sex abuse case

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) " Jerry Sandusky's adult son won't be in court next week for a hearing on accusations he pressured a teen girl for naked photos and asked her teen sister to perform a sex act.

Jeffrey Sandusky on Friday waived a preliminary hearing on charges that include solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He remained in a county jail near State College, with bail set at $200,000. Defense attorney Lance Marshall wasn't commenting on the case.

The 41-year-old Sandusky is a state prison corrections officer and the adopted son of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Jeffrey Sandusky has been suspended without pay from his prison guard job. His father is serving decades in prison on convictions of sexual abuse involving 10 boys.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 18 Feb 2017 08:58:08 Processing Time: 496ms