Sione Lauaki farewelled in Auckland today

Mourners have started gathering in west Auckland to farewell rugby player Sione Lauaki.

Lauaki, who played 17 All Blacks tests between 2005 and 2008, passed away in Waitakere Hospital on Sunday surrounded by family, having apparently suffered kidney failure. He was 35.

He is being farewelled at Church Unlimited in Te Atatu today.

Born in Tonga, Lauaki emerged out of Kelston Boys' High and debuted for Auckland in 2002, before switching to Waikato and making his maiden Super Rugby appearance for the Chiefs in 2004.

He made his debut for the All Blacks a year later in a victory over Fiji and was eventually part of the squad that fell short at the 2007 World Cup, but found his path at the top level blocked by Rodney So'oalio and Jerry Collins.

Lauaki also played for the one-off Pacific Islanders combination and, within a 15-day period in 2004, scored tries for them against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

An enormously destructive loose forward, Lauaki's career never quite reached its potential, having struggled with his fitness and off-field issues.

The son of Kepu and Melefale Lauaki, he is also survived by wife Stephanie and his five children.

He will be laid to rest at Waikumete Cemetery - just a few roads down from his former college, Kelston Boys' High School.

Sione Lauaki: June 22, 1981 - February 12, 2017

• Made his test debut off the bench in the All Blacks' 91-0 demolition of Fiji at Albany in 2005.

• He went on to play in all three tests against the touring British and Irish Lions that year.

• Injury ruled him out of All Black selection in 2006, but he returned as a World Cup contender when he starred for the Chiefs in a victory over the Crusaders in Christchurch with a phenomenal fend on Richie McCaw.

• Lauaki played 17 tests for the All Blacks between 2005 and 2008, scoring three tries.

• Before his All Blacks debut, Lauaki scored test match tries for the Pacific Islanders against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa within 15 days in 2004, a feat without precedent.

- NZ Herald