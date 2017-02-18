4:26am Sat 18 February
Dahlmeier leads Germany to relay gold for record 10th medal

HOCHFILZEN, Austria (AP) " Laura Dahlmeier led Germany to the world title in the women's 4x6-kilometer relay on Friday, becoming the first biathlete to win a medal in 10 straight world championship races.

Vanessa Hinz, Maren Hammerschmidt, Franziska Hildebrandt and Dahlmeier missed a total of nine targets but avoided penalty laps before finishing in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 16.6 seconds. Ukraine missed four times and trailed by 6.4 seconds to take silver, while France had seven mistakes and came 8.1 behind for bronze.

It was Dahlmeier's fifth medal of the championships, after winning gold in mixed relay, pursuit and individual competition, and silver in sprint. She also won five medals at last year's worlds in Oslo.

The previous best mark of nine straight podiums was held by retired Norwegian great Tora Berger.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

