Ventura toxicology report won't be released to public

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) " The toxicology report on Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura won't be released to the public following his death last month in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2ldVdLC ) reports that authorities in the Dominican Republic told the paper Thursday that the finding only will be released to Ventura's family and attorneys. Tessie Sanchez, a spokeswoman for the Dominican attorney general's office, said the toxicology report is not a public document.

The results are an important piece in determining whether the Royals are obligated to pay the remainder of Ventura's contract, which is valued at $20.25 million. Royals officials initially said they were told toxicology results would be completed in about three weeks.

Ventura was 25 on Jan. 22 when he died northwest of Santo Domingo.

