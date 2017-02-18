Budapest activists claim support for referendum on Olympics

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) " Opponents of Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Olympics say they have secured more than enough support for a citywide referendum on the candidacy.

The Momentum Movement, a new political group, says it has presented election officials with petition forms signed by 266,151 people, far more than the minimum of 138,000 valid signatures needed.

Andras Fekete-Gyor, the group's chairman, says it would be "cowardly" if authorities withdrew the candidacy without allowing the referendum to take place.

Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos said he would consider withdrawing if enough people backed the referendum.

Several earlier attempts to hold similar referendums in Budapest or nationally were either blocked by the courts or abandoned.

Los Angeles and Paris are the other bidders. The International Olympic Committee will select the host city in September.