Roma midfielder Florenzi tears ACL again, out for season

ROME (AP) " Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee again, ending his season.

Roma team physician Riccardo Del Vescovo made the announcement Friday, saying Florenzi will undergo arthroscopic surgery.

Florenzi has been out since tearing his ACL during a match against Sassuolo in October. He was re-injured in training last week but the injury was not confirmed until it was examined Friday.

Florenzi has scored two goals in 24 appearances for Italy.