New Jersey Gov. Christie has harsh words for Phillies, fans

NEW YORK (AP) " While many of his constituents live outside Philadelphia, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie apparently has a low opinion of the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans.

Speaking Wednesday on SportsNet New York, Christie held little back, declaring "the Phillies suck."

He went on to say the Phillies were an "awful team" with "an angry, bitter fan base." He also said it's not safe for civilized people to go to the Phillies' home stadium, Citizens Bank Park, if they want to root for an opposing team.

The Phillies attract fans from southern New Jersey, across the river from Philadelphia.

In a tweet, the Phillies said they appreciate their fans' support as they "bridge" to a bright future. Their use of the word "bridge" is a dig at Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal that has dogged his administration.