New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Friday in the Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park:

Hashim Amla c Bruce b Wheeler 62

Quinton de Kock c Santner b Boult 0

Faf du Plessis lbw b de Grandhomme 36

A.B. de Villiers c Wheeler b de Grandhomme 26

J.P. Duminy run out 29

Farhaan Berhardien c Anderson b Boult 8

Chris Morris not out 13

Wayne Parnell not out 0

Extras (4b,4lb,3w) 11

TOTAL (for six wickets) 185

Overs: 20. Batting time: 86 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-102, 3-123, 4-145, 5-171, 6-181.

Did not bat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-8-2, Ben Wheeler 4-0-49-1, Tim Southee 4-0-47-0 (2w), Mitchell Santner 4-0-40-0, Colin de Grandhomme 3-0-22-2 (1w), Colin Munro 1-0-11-0.

Glenn Phillips c de Kock b Morris 5

Kane Williamson c Parnell b Phehlukwayo 13

Colin Munro b Morris 0

Continued below.

Related Content Diana Clement: With insurance, it pays to read fine print Wisdom of the crowd, madness of the masses Your views: Readers' letters

Tom Bruce b Tahir 33

Corey Anderson c de Kock b Phelukwayo 6

Colin de Grandhomme c Duminy b Tahir 15

Luke Ronchi c de Kock b Tahir 0

Mitchell Santner c Amla b Phehlukwayo 5

Ben Wheeler b Tahir 6

Tim Southee b Tahir 20

Trent Boult not out 1

Extras (1lb,2w) 3

TOTAL (all out) 107

Overs: 14.5. Batting time: 72 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-10, 3-38, 4-55, 5-60, 6-60, 7-68, 8-80, 9-106, 10-107.

Bowling: Chris Morris 3-1-10-2, Dane Paterson 2-0-13-0, Wayne Parnell 3-0-40-0 (1w), Andile Phehlukwayo 3-0-19-3 (1w), Imran Tahir 3.5-0-24-5.

Toss: New Zealand.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

Result: South Africa won by 78 runs.