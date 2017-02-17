Sri Lanka wins toss, to bowl 1st in T20 vs Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Upul Tharanga won his first toss as Sri Lanka Twenty20 captain and elected to bowl first in the match Friday against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Seam bowler Vikum Sanjaya, who was impressive with three wickets in a tour game two days ago, made his international debut for Sri Lanka.

There were three debutants for Australia " 36-year-old Michael Klinger, Billy Stanlake and AshtonTurner.

___

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Michael Klinger, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Tim Paine, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Kapugedera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Milinda Siriwardana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Vikum Sanjaya, Lasith Malinga, Lakshan Sandakan.

Umpires: Mick Martell and Paul Wilson, Australia.

TV umpire: Sam Nogajski, Australia. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.