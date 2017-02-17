6:40pm Fri 17 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Pat Rafter steps down from Tennis Australian role

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Tennis Australia performance director Pat Rafter has stepped down and will be replaced by former Davis Cup captain and coach Wally Masur.

Rafter, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion " the 1997 and 1998 U.S. Open " said Friday he will take a break from the sport but would continue to play some role in Australian tennis in the future.

The 44-year-old Rafter says "the time is right for me, I came in to Davis Cup and then in this role because I wanted to make a difference, and I feel we have taken some major strides."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 17 Feb 2017 19:25:42 Processing Time: 27ms