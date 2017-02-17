Live updates: Boult strikes early

It's been raining for much of the day in Auckland but the skies have cleared enough for some play in the one-off Twenty20 international between the Black Caps and Australia at Eden Park.

With the possible exception of the Eden Park drainage system, New Zealand's middle order of Colin Munro, Corey Anderson and Tom Bruce will be the aspect of tonight's match under the most scrutiny.

Ross Taylor's disappointment at again missing T20 selection raised the debate whether the incumbent trio are best suited to the job at Nos3, 4 and 5.

Each had a moment of glory against Bangladesh. Munro made his maiden T20 international century, 101 off 54 balls, to secure the second match at Mt Maunganui; Bruce also raced to 59 not out from 39 balls in that innings; and Anderson hit 94 from 41 balls to dominate the third match at the same venue.

The group will be looking to build on that tonight, in the appetiser for the South African tour.

