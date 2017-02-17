Manfred offers no predictions on rule changes

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) " Commissioner Rob Manfred says he can't offer a prediction on how likely it is that baseball will be altering the strike zone this season.

Manfred discussed that and other potential rule changes Thursday at the Detroit Tigers' spring training complex, which was hosting a Grapefruit League media day. Manfred says there are ongoing discussions with the Major League Baseball Players Association, and it's not clear what changes might be made for 2017.

MLB has studied whether to lift the lower edge of the strike zone from just beneath the kneecap to the top of the kneecap. Any change for 2017 would require an agreement with the players' association.