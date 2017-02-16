Kieran Foran has answered charges, move on says Warriors boss Jim Doyle

NZ Warriors chief executive Jim Doyle has defended prize recruit Kieran Foran against the critics protesting his clearance to take the field this season.

The Kiwis half terminated his contract with Parramatta Eels last season, amid a storm of personal and professional issues that culminated in him attempting suicide.

The NRL finally cleared Foran to play for the Warriors this week, but Sydney's Daily Telegraph has reported that Foran sent a series of abusive texts and phone calls to columnist Rebecca Wilson who died of cancer last year.

This report drew an "appalled" response from NRL women's adviser Catherine Lumby, but Doyle is adamant Foran had addressed this and other issues before receiving NRL endorsement to play.

"From our point of view, we were well aware that when his contract was registered, some people would see it as positive, but unfortunately some would see it as negative," he told the NZ Herald's Michael Burgess.

"Kieran's had discussions on all aspects of his past with the NRL and therefore there's no need for any further discussions. The NRL have cleared him to play, they've taken all that into account and we now just want to get him on the field.

"People are now putting their side of the story, but Kieran had given his side to the NRL, they've accepted that and therefore registered him.

"I'm sure Kieran will give his side of the story at some point in the future, but now is not that time. He's been through it all with the NRL and he doesn't have to go through it with anyone else at this point."

Foran is due to make his Warriors debut against Canterbury Bulldogs in Dunedin on March 17.

- NZ Herald