Deontay Wilder: Boxing needs to crack down on cheaters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) " Deontay Wilder wants more of a crackdown on cheating "before it ruins the sport of boxing."

The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion's last two fights have come after his original opponents " Alexander Povetkin and Andrzej Wawrzyk " tested positive for banned substances.

Now, Wilder faces unbeaten Gerald Washington on Feb. 25 in Birmingham, Alabama. He interrupted training camp to spend eight days in New York for a trial, seeking the $5 million he was scheduled to receive for the Povetkin fight last summer. A jury unanimously ruled in his favor on Monday.

Wilder said in a conference call Thursday he thinks fighters caught taking banned substances need to lose more than money. He says boxing officials "need to take their career away from them because this is ridiculous."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

