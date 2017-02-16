The Latest: GOPer lauds resignations from stadium authority

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) " The Latest on departures at the authority overseeing management of the Minnesota Vikings' stadium (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

A top House Republican says the two leaders at the Minnesota Vikings' stadium oversight authority made the right move by resigning.

Chairwoman Michelle Kelm-Helgen announced her resignation Thursday in a statement, and executive director Ted Mondale followed suit a few hours later. Kelm-Helgen said it was "in the public interest" to leave amid a controversy over public officials' use of luxury suites for friends and family members.

GOP Rep. Sarah Anderson says their resignations were the right decisions. But she says the four remaining commissioners should also consider exiting their posts, saying all were responsible for suite misuse.

Republicans are pushing a bill that would reshape the authority, giving the Legislature more power to appoint its members. Kelm-Helgen and Mondale were appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton.

2:40 p.m.

The executive director of the authority overseeing the Minnesota Vikings' stadium has resigned, joining the chairwoman in leaving after weeks of criticism over questionable use of luxury suites by family and friends.

Ted Mondale announced his resignation from the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Thursday in a statement that came hours after chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen resigned.

The authority was targeted by Republicans at the Minnesota Legislature for lack of judgment.

A recent legislative audit found that nearly half of the tickets for a pair of suites controlled by the stadium authority were issued to friends and family of top officials. No laws were broken but GOP lawmakers are pushing to reshape authority governance.

It leaves a leadership vacuum at the oversight board as Minnesota gears up to host the 2018 Super Bowl.

