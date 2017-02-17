8:30am Fri 17 February
No. 2 seed Cuevas loses in Buenos Aires 2nd round

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " Second-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay was knocked out of the Argentina Open second round on Thursday, losing to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Dolgopolov won their only previous tour-level meeting in 2014 in Buenos Aires, and Cuevas had reached the quarterfinals in the last two years.

No. 3-seeded David Ferrer played later Thursday against local wild card Carlos Berlocq. Ferrer won three straight Buenos Aires titles from 2012-14. Tommy Robredo, the 2009 champion, was also in action against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil.

