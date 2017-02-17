Former All Black Dan Carter allegedly caught drink-driving in Paris

Former All Black star Dan Carter has reportedly been caught by police drink-driving in France.

Carter's manager Dean Hegan said he "wasn't aware" of Carter being stopped for drink-driving when contacted by the Herald this morning.

Closer magazine reported the news, which was then "confirmed" by L'Equipe

L'Equipe reported that the two-time Rugby World Cup winner was caught drink-driving late on Wednesday night, near the Champs-Elysees. Carter reportedly did not have his driver's licence with him had a blood alcohol level of 0.98g per litre, above the limit of 0.5g.

According to French media, Carter was not held in custody or put in a sobering cell. He will reportedly appear in court.

Carter now plays for star French rugby club Racing 92.

Carter, aged 34, signed with Racing 92 after winning his second World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015.

The deal is reported to be the most lucrative contract in professional rugby, estimated at worth more than $2 million a season.

Carter played 112 tests for the All Blacks between 2003-15 and is the highest-point scorer in the history of test rugby.

