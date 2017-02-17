Motorsport: First 2017 test for SVG and Red Bull Holden Racing Team

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and his Triple Eight teammates have completed their first practice session of the year in their 2017 cars.

The New Zealander, Red Bull Holden Racing Team teammate Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes each completed 60km in their VF Commodores at Queensland Raceway without hiccup.

"The shakedown went pretty well but the only difficulty was the track was pretty dirty," team manager Mark Dutton told Speedcafe.com.

"It just meant that we couldn't quite do as much as we wanted to do.

"We really wanted to run the new tyre and get a bit of learning done ahead of the test day next week but we made the call not to.

"The track grip wasn't there and we didn't think we would get a good read.

"It was a good shakedown. There are always a few niggling things but they were all sorted.

"We had three new cars with no vibration issues so it has been a really good effort by everyone back at the workshop."

Lucas Dumbrell Racing's 16-year-old recruit Alex Rullo endured a tough initiation into Supercars racing at a similar test at Winton Raceway, crashing at turn four prompting the session to pause for 20 minutes while barriers were repaired.

Meanwhile Kiwi Chris Pither has been confirmed as teammate for Erebus Racing's Dale Wood for the Pirtek Endurance Cup this year.

Pither spent last year with Super Black Racing but was left without a drive after the Kiwi team gave up its Racing Entitlements Contract late last year.

