New York Red Bulls and sporting director Curtis part ways

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) " The New York Red Bulls and sporting director Ali Curtis have parted ways.

The Red Bulls announced the move on Thursday, saying the Major League Soccer team and its director failed to work out differences of opinion over the last month.

Curtis was hired as sporting director in December, 2014. Under his leadership, the club won the 2015 Supporters' Shield, achieved back-to-back first place finishes in the Eastern Conference and advanced to the 2017 quarterfinal stage of the CONCACAF Champions League. NYRB II was created during his stay, serving as a development platform for youth academy players and young professionals. In 2016, NYRB II won both the 2016 USL Shield and USL Cup.