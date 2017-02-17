4:39am Fri 17 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Lowell Bailey wins 1st US gold medal at biathlon worlds

HOCHFILZEN, Austria (AP) " Lowell Bailey upset the pre-race favorites in the men's individual competition Thursday to become the first American biathlete to win gold at the world championships.

Bailey hit all 20 targets and finished the 20-kilometer race in 48 minutes, 7.4 seconds to edge Ondrej Moravec of the Czech Republic, who also shot cleanly, by 3.3 seconds.

Three-time world champion Martin Fourcade of France missed two targets and finished 21.2 behind to take the bronze medal.

Bailey's gold is the fourth medal at the worlds for an American biathlete, and the first since Tim Burke won silver in the same discipline four years ago.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 17 Feb 2017 04:42:06 Processing Time: 25ms