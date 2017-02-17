Referee Mark Clattenburg quitting England for Saudi Arabia

LONDON (AP) " Mark Clattenburg, who refereed the top games in world soccer in 2016, is quitting the Premier League for a job in Saudi Arabia.

The English refereeing organization announced Clattenburg's departure in a statement which didn't specify the role he will take.

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb has been director of referees for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, but he was hired last week by Major League Soccer to lead the development of video technology for on-field officials.

Clattenburg, whose departure date from the Premier League is yet to be announced, revealed in an interview with The Associated Press in December that he would like a job outside England.

Clattenburg refereed the finals of the European Championship, Champions League and FA Cup last year.