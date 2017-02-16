11:19pm Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Worley leads 1st giant slalom run at worlds; Shiffrin 3rd

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) " Pre-race favorite Tessa Worley led the opening giant slalom run at world ski championships on Thursday, with Mikaela Shiffrin in third.

Soffia Goggia of Italy was second, 0.48 seconds behind, while Shiffrin had 0.72 to make up in the second run.

No one else finished within a second of the leader.

Worley, a former world champion from France who was wearing bib No. 1, made the first use of a smooth surface count in bright sunshine.

Anna Vieth of Austria, the defending champion and Olympic silver medalist, was 2.25 behind looking far from her best weeks into a comeback from knee surgery.

In a 98-racer lineup, the final starter was 37-year-old Celine Marti of Haiti.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 17 Feb 2017 00:13:38 Processing Time: 33ms