ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Victor Estrella Burgos, Dominican Republic, 6-2, 6-1.

Gerald Melzer, Austria, def. Paolo Lorenzi (8), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 1-0 retired.

Joao Sousa (6), Portugal, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Kei Nishikori (1), Japan, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and David Marrero, Spain, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 1-1 retired.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Guido Andreozzi and Nicolas Kicker, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, and Stephane Robert, France, def. Tommy Robredo, Spain, and Andre Sa, Brazil, 6-2, 6-1.

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak, Australia, def. Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.

Federico Delbonis and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-1.

