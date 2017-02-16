1:59pm Thu 16 February
Young beats Opelka in Memphis with Isner, Querrey up next

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) " Donald Young beat fellow American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the Memphis Open quarterfinals.

Young held serve to force the first set to a tiebreaker before finishing off Opelka. Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovinia was the first to advance to the quarterfinals by upsetting seventh-seeded Steve Darcis of Belgium 7-6 (2), 6-4.

No. 2 seed John Isner, who received a bye into the second round, is set to play Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka on Wednesday night, while No. 3 seed Sam Querrey takes on fellow American Ryan Harrison in the final match of the night.

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia beat Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-0, and will play top-seeded Ivo Karlovic on Thursday. Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan downed Germany's Benjamin Becker 6-3, 6-4.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

