NRL: Kieran Foran's return won't be easy warns Warriors coach Stephen Kearney

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney warns Kieran Foran will face some challenges in the coming months, after the NRL yesterday approved his long-awaited playing return.

Foran will be available to play in the round three clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs in Dunedin on March 17, with the NRL finally registering his one-year contract with the Warriors.

Both club and player are pleased at the outcome, following four months of negotiations with the game's governing body around Foran's rehabilitation from various personal and mental issues, but Kearney is mindful that it will not be an easy transition for the 26-year-old.

Kearney is more pleased to see the former Manly and Parramatta playmaker back in a healthy state of mind after a difficult past year and believes his playing comeback is secondary to his long-term well-being.

"I'm really happy for Kieran," said Kearney. "I know he's worked really hard over the last two or three months to get himself in that position.

"Eight months ago, he was a million miles away from playing, so for me, it's about Kieran being in a position where he's able to play.

"For me that's the important part."

Foran has not played in 10 months after a season-ending shoulder injury forced him off the park in the Eels win over Newcastle last May.

That blow was followed by his controversial exit from Parramatta as his life spiraled out of control before he found refuge with the Warriors last November.

Having received the green light to return to the field, Kearney believes Foran will benefit from being able to play and by focusing his energy on football once more.

But it won't all be smooth sailing, as he adjusts to his new team and looks to re-establish himself within the all-Kiwis test spine of hooker Issac Luke, halfback Shaun Johnson, and fullback and captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

"I have no doubt that [playing] will be a big part of the next part of his recovery," he said. "I remember meeting with him last July-August and he was a million miles away from even thinking about playing.

"It hasn't been an easy journey and it won't be an easy journey moving forward, so that will be a process for him every day, to keep working on getting better, but no doubt this helps."

The Warriors play their final pre-season trial against the Gold Coast Titans in Palmerston North on Sunday, before opening their NRL season against Newcastle at Mt Smart Stadium on March 5.

