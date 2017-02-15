12:15pm Thu 16 February
LJ Hoes suspended 50 games for drug of abuse

NEW YORK (AP) " Former big league outfielder L.J. Hoes has been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

St. Louis left-hander Corey Littrell, a grandson of former big league infielder Jack Littrell Sr., also was banned 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse, the commissioner's office said Wednesday.

Colorado infielder Yeremi Rosario was suspended 72 games after a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Tamoxifen; Atlanta infielder Gabe Howell was penalized 68 games after a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Hydrochlorothiazide; and Arizona catcher Ryan January was suspended 50 games after a positive test for the banned stimulant Amphetamine.

Hoes, who turns 27 next month, hit .237 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 112 games for Baltimore (2012-13) and Houston (2013-15). He batted .242 with six homers and 33 RBIs last year for the Norfolk, the Orioles' team in the Triple-A International League.

Corey Littrell, who turns 25 next month, was 1-0 with a 1.72 ERA in 13 relief appearances last year at Double-A Springfield of the Texas League and 1-4 with a 4.56 ERA in one start and 39 relief appearances at Triple-A Memphis.

He was acquired from Boston in July 2014 along with pitcher John Lackey in the trade that sent outfielder Allen Craig and right-hander Joe Kelly to the Red Sox.

Corey Littrell's father, Jack Littrell Jr., pitched in the minor leagues for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Montreal from 1977-80. Jack Littrell Sr. pitched for the Philadelphia and Kansas City Athletics and the Chicago Cubs from 1952-57.

There have been 11 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.

