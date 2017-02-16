Golf: Lydia Ko under par at Aussie Open

World number one Lydia Ko has made a solid start to the new golf season at the Australian Open in Adelaide.

Ko is one under after 10 holes, having already fired three birdies, but also two bogeys.

Starting on the 10th hole, she was one under on both par-fives over her opening nine holes.

The Kiwi won the title in Melbourne two years ago and was runner-up last year.

Ko is one of four top 10 players in the field, including her friend and world number two Ariya Jutanugarn from Thailand.

Americans Jame Park (after 13 holes) and Marissa Steen (15) were co-leaders on six under par

Ko, the world number one for 69 straight weeks, has gone into the 2017 season with recent coaching, caddie and equipment changes, and with Jutanugarn threatening her top ranking.

Adding to the intrigue, the top two golfers now have the same coach - South African Gary Gilchrist.

