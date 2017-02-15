11:13am Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Once promising midfielder Josh Gatt signs with Minnesota

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) " Josh Gatt, an upcoming speedy midfielder in the U.S. national team program before a knee injury sidelined him for almost all of three years, is joining Minnesota United for its first season in Major League Soccer.

A 25-year-old from Plymouth, Michigan, Gatt impressed for Norway's Molde from 2011-13 and earned a U.S. national team debut in November 2012. Selected for the preliminary roster for the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup, he injured a knee while playing against Sarpsborg on June 29, 2013. He was out until May 22, 2015, lasted 4 minutes in his return with Molde, had a third surgery and did not play again until last Sept. 11.

Gatt says in a statement Wednesday: "I've played my whole career as a pro in Europe. To come back home, it's a nice revamp."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 16 Feb 2017 11:58:47 Processing Time: 34ms