Real Madrid rallies to beat Napoli 3-1 in Champions League

MADRID (AP) " Defending champion Real Madrid recovered after conceding a stunning early goal to beat Napoli 3-1 on Wednesday and set a course for the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the seventh straight season.

Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro all scored for Madrid after Lorenzo Insigne's extraordinary goal for Napoli less than 10 minutes into the Round of 16 first-leg match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Italian forward struck a shot from way outside the area, catching Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas out of his position.

Playing in the last 16 for only the second time, Napoli was one game short of matching its unbeaten record of 19 matches in all competitions.

The return match against Napoli is on March 7 in Italy.