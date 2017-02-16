9:02am Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bundesliga club Darmstadt invites 'fan' Barack Obama to game

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) " Former U.S. President Barack Obama is apparently a Darmstadt fan and the struggling Bundesliga side has responded by inviting him to one of its home games.

The club says on Twitter, "Dear @BarackObama, since we are apparently already the only European soccer club you follow on Twitter: See you at our stadium?"

In a video attached to the tweet, Darmstadt's American forward Terrence Boyd presents a jersey with Obama's name on it and says it's a "huge honor" for the club to be followed by the former U.S. president.

Boyd is the likely reason Obama followed the club on Twitter. The 25-year-old U.S. forward scored in Darmstadt's surprise 2-1 win at home over Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Despite the win, Darmstadt remains bottom of the 18-team Bundesliga.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 16 Feb 2017 09:02:15 Processing Time: 14ms