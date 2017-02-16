Basketball: Tall Blacks set to face Asian opposition

Basketball New Zealand is working towards the Tall Blacks facing quality opposition on home soil.

New Zealand's moved from the Oceania to the Asia confederation, which will result in playing countries from the area on a more regular basis.

CEO Iain Potter says while he can't give away details of which non-Asian countries they may also play, the discussions are well underway.

He says they're now looking at playing teams from the America's which have resulted in the global alignment of the calendar.

Potter says the vastness of the Asian zone brings about some logistical challenges to deal with.

- Radio Sport