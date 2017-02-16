7:31am Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Basketball: Tall Blacks set to face Asian opposition

Corey Webster attempts to get past his defender Andray Blatche of the Philippines. Photo / Getty Images
Corey Webster attempts to get past his defender Andray Blatche of the Philippines. Photo / Getty Images

Basketball New Zealand is working towards the Tall Blacks facing quality opposition on home soil.

New Zealand's moved from the Oceania to the Asia confederation, which will result in playing countries from the area on a more regular basis.

CEO Iain Potter says while he can't give away details of which non-Asian countries they may also play, the discussions are well underway.

He says they're now looking at playing teams from the America's which have resulted in the global alignment of the calendar.

Potter says the vastness of the Asian zone brings about some logistical challenges to deal with.

- Radio Sport

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 16 Feb 2017 07:31:12 Processing Time: 694ms