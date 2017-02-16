Golf: Rejuvenated Lydia Ko to kick off 2017 season

A refreshed Lydia Ko kicks off her LPGA Tour season in Adelaide this morning.

The women's world number one begins her campaign at the Australian Women's Open in Adelaide with a new coach, new caddie and new clubs.

Ko struggled with her form in the latter part of 2016 and says coming to terms with not winning can be beneficial, believing that failures are just as important as the successes as you can learn a lot from them.

Ariya Jutanugarn is breathing down her neck for the number one ranking, but Ko says she's learnt her own game should be her focus, and that it's important to not get carried away with the accolades.

Ko tees off at 10.45am in a powerful trio, which includes fast-rising Canadian Brooke Henderson and world number six Ha-na Jang.

With their morning start, the trio should miss most of the winds that are expected to build during the day.

