6:02am Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Scotland captain out of Six Nations with ankle injury

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) " Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations rugby tournament because of an ankle injury.

Laidlaw's English club, Gloucester, says the scrumhalf damaged ankle ligaments when he was hurt in the first half of Scotland's 22-16 loss to France on Sunday.

Scotland says "the extent of the damage is such that he will take no further part in the current championship."

The Scots have games remaining against Wales, Scotland and Italy.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 16 Feb 2017 06:15:47 Processing Time: 22ms