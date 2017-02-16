4:29am Thu 16 February
Dahlmeier wins individual race for 3rd biathlon world title

HOCHFILZEN, Austria (AP) " Laura Dahlmeier won the women's individual competition Wednesday for her third gold medal and fourth overall at the biathlon world championships.

The overall World Cup leader from Germany finished the 15-kilometer race in 41 minutes, 30.1 seconds to beat sprint world champion Gabriela Koukalova of the Czech Republic by 24.7 seconds. Both Dahlmeier and Koukalova missed one target in their first shooting stage but shot cleanly afterward.

Alexia Runggaldier of Italy hit all 20 targets and finished 1:45.6 behind to win bronze.

Defending world champion Marie Dorin Habert of France missed four targets in total and finished nearly five minutes behind in 40th.

Dahlmeier has already won the pursuit and mixed team titles, and finished runner-up to Koukalova in the sprint.

