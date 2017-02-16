1:09am Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Asian confederation imposes life bans for Laos match-fixing

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) " The Asian Football Confederation has banned 15 current or former players for life for match-fixing.

They are among 22 people from Laos and Cambodia issued with life bans by the AFC disciplinary committee for manipulating matches involving Laos national teams and club side Lao Toyota. The banned players represented Laos or Lao Toyota.

The AFC says its match-fixing investigation is ongoing so "specific details including the relevant matches will not be disclosed." The regional governing body wants FIFA to extend the bans globally.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 16 Feb 2017 01:09:42 Processing Time: 383ms