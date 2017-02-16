Racing: Collett booked for top Kiwi filly

By NZ Racing Desk

Jason Collett will partner La Diosa in her Australian debut, but riding engagements for the remainder of the top filly's autumn campaign have yet to be confirmed.

The former New Zealand apprentice will have the first chance to impress aboard the New Zealand 1000 Guineas winner in Saturday week's group two Surround Stakes (1400m) at Randwick.

"Jason will be on her in her first start, but we're not 100 per cent sure after that," said Matt Brown, who trains the So You Think filly with his wife Mandy.

"We've had tentative talks with Hugh Bowman's agent, who is also Jason's agent and that's why Jason got the ride as Hugh had another commitment."

La Diosa is scheduled to make her second appearance in the Keith Nolan Classic (1600m) at Kembla Grange on March 10 followed by the Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill on March 25.

"Hopefully, it will be on to the Oaks with her after that," said Brown, referring to the A$1 million ATC Oaks (2400m) at Randwick on April 8.

La Diosa arrived in Sydney without incident last Friday and she has settled in well at John Sargent's Randwick stables.

"She can be a bit quirky, but she has taken it all in her stride. Mandy will be with her 24/7 " she won't let her out of her sight."

Meanwhile, Matt Brown will be at Riccarton today with stable runner Powerball, who makes a fresh start in the Punters' Challenge April 8 Maiden.

"He's got a lot of ability, but he doesn't put it together on race day," he said. "If he did then he could win them in a row."

