Montreal Canadiens fire Therrien, hire Julien as coach

The Montreal Canadiens abruptly fired coach Michel Therrien on Tuesday and hired Claude Julien in hopes of getting their season back on track.

Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement two days into his team's bye week. Julien was fired as coach of the Boston Bruins last week and predictions that the veteran wouldn't be out of work for long proved true.

At 1-5-1, the Canadiens are the NHL's worst team since the start of February, including a 4-0 loss 4-0 to the Bruins. They next play Saturday against Winnipeg.

Therrien was in his fifth season of his second tour of duty as Canadiens coach and had three playoff appearances with a trip to the 2014 Eastern Conference final. They missed the playoffs last season after goaltender Carey Price injured his knee in November.

"The decision to remove Michel from his coaching duties was a difficult one because I have lots of respect for him," Bergevin said in a statement. "I came to the conclusion that our team needed a new energy, a new voice, a new direction."

That will come from Julien, who returns to Montreal, where he coached from 2003-2006.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and was the longest-tenured coach in the NHL until last week.

Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz joked that Julien would find another job within five minutes. It took seven days.

"Claude Julien is an experienced and well-respected coach with a good knowledge of the Montreal market," Bergevin said. "Today we hired the best available coach and one of the league's best. I am convinced that he has the capabilities to get our team back on the winning track."

The Canadiens are atop the Atlantic Division with 70 points at 31-19-8 and have a six-point lead on the Bruins and Ottawa Senators. But they've played six more games than Ottawa and have struggled lately despite getting Alex Galchenyuk and other previously injured players back in their lineup.