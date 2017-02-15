Cricket: Martin Guptill ruled out for three matches, replaced by Glenn Phillips

Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the T20 match against South Africa, but there's still no room for veteran Ross Taylor.

Taylor, one of New Zealand's greatest ever batsmen, desperately wants a T20 recall, but Guptill's place has gone to Aucklander Glenn Phillips for the one-off game at Eden Park on Friday. Dean Brownlie has been called in to replace Guptill for the two opening ODIs.

Selector Gavin Larsen said the 20-year-old Phillips earned his selection on the strength of his domestic form, averaging 46.12 in the Super Smash with the bat at a strike rate of 143.

The right-handed Phillips is a batsman/wicketkeeper, who was born in South Africa and has been making an impression since his days at Sacred Heart College.

"Glenn was outstanding for Auckland at the top of the order in the McDonald's Super Smash and proved an extremely exciting player," said Larsen.

"He bats with power; has shown he can clear the rope and gets a deserved opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage.

"Glenn will play as a specialist batsman only, with Luke [Ronchi] still taking the gloves. Playing in his home city, it will certainly be a big occasion for Glenn."

Guptill has a new hamstring strain in his right leg, suffered while training. His previous hamstring issue was in the left leg.

