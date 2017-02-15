2:18am Wed 15 February
France beats Slovakia to win team event at ski world champs

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) " France beat Slovakia in the team event final to win its first medal at the ski world championships on Tuesday.

The quartet of Adeline Baud Mugnier, Mathieu Faivre, Alexis Pinturault and Tessa Worley won on a time tiebreaker of 0.08 seconds after each team won two legs of parallel slalom races.

Slovakia's silver medal team was Matej Falat, Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Petra Vlhova and Andreas Zampa.

Sweden took bronze, winning 3-1 against a Switzerland team which included Luca Aerni and Wendy Holdener, the gold medalists in individual combined events.

Austria was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Sweden, and its star Marcel Hirscher lost his race in both rounds.

The United States lost to Canada in the round of 16, on a tiebreaker after a 2-2 tie.

