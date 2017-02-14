Former All Black Sione Lauaki to be farewelled this weekend

Former All Black and Chiefs player Sione Lauaki will be farewelled at a funeral service in Auckland on Saturday.

The 35-year-old died on Sunday after reportedly suffering from kidney failure.

A family notice in the Herald revealed he died at Waitakere Hospital, in West Auckland.

The son of Kepu and Melefale Lauaki, he is also survived by wife Stephanie and his five children, the notice reads.

"Loving brother of his five sisters and four brothers whom he not only cared for but carried through his short journey in life.''

A family service will be held for Lauaki on Friday, followed by a final service for him on Saturday, at a church in Te Atatu, West Auckland.

He will be laid to rest at Waikumete Cemetery - just a few roads down from his former college: Kelston Boys' High School.

The former All Black's funeral services are expected to be packed with some of New Zealand's top sporting stars, particularly in rugby and rugby league.

- NZ Herald