Leonard helps Spurs secure 20th consecutive winning season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs clinched their NBA-record 20th consecutive winning season with a 110-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 of his 19 points during the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Spurs improved to 42-13 in the season following Tim Duncan's retirement. They have had a winning record every season since 1997-98, when Duncan was a rookie, and broke a tie with the Utah Jazz, who had 19 straight winning seasons from 1985-2004.

Paul George scored 27 points and Myles Turner had 22 for the Pacers, who have lost four straight " three on their home court.

George's 3-pointer with 21 seconds left cut it to 107-104, but the Spurs closed it out at the free-throw line.

MAGIC 116, HEAT 107

MIAMI (AP) " Evan Fournier scored 24 points, Elfrid Payton added 20 off the bench and Orlando beat Miami to end a four-game losing streak.

Serge Ibaka scored 17 points and Nik Vucevic finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando, which swept two games in Miami for the first time since 2007-08.

Fournier scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with about a minute left to put Orlando up by six.

Dion Waiters returned from a sprained ankle and scored 23 points for Miami, whose eight-game home winning streak was snapped. Goran Dragic scored 22 points for the Heat, who have lost two straight following a 13-game winning streak.

James Johnson scored 15 points and Hassan Whiteside grabbed 19 rebounds for the Heat, who were outrebounded 52-37.

76ERS 105, HORNETS 99

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) " Dario Saric had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and Philadelphia beat slumping Charlotte for its third straight win.

Charlotte guard Nic Batum failed to make good on his guarantee that the Hornets would beat the 76ers. He had 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting, but the Hornets lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Perhaps desperate to snap his team out of its losing ways, Batum told the Charlotte Observer after Saturday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers that he was guaranteeing a win against Philadelphia.

Robert Covington had 17 points for the 76ers. T.J. McConnell added 14 points and seven assists.

Kemba Walker scored 29 points for the Hornets, who lost to the 76ers for the second time this season.

GRIZZLIES 112, NETS 103

NEW YORK (AP) " Mike Conley scored 32 points, Marc Gasol had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Memphis beat hapless Brooklyn.

Brandan Wright added 17 points and Vince Carter had 14 as the Grizzlies won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Brook Lopez and Spencer Dinwiddie each had 17 points as the Nets lost their 13th straight overall and 15th straight at home to set a new franchise record for futility.

The Nets trimmed the Grizzlies' 16-point lead to 99-92 on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's dunk with 3:55 left. However, Conley scored Memphis' next nine points to clinch the victory.

BUCKS 102, PISTONS 89

MILWAUKEE (AP) " Greg Monroe had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Michael Beasley added 23 points and Milwaukee beat Detroit, winning its first home game since star forward Jabari Parker got hurt.

The Bucks led by 22 at one point and held a double-digit advantage for most of the second half. It was a confidence-building outing for a team adjusting to life again without Parker, the 20 point-a-game scorer who tore his left ACL last week for the second time in three seasons.

Beasley's energy gave the Bucks a boost. Starting now with Parker out, the veteran sliced through traffic for layups and hit mid-range jumpers. Monroe, the active 6-foot-11 center, wheeled in the lane for baskets and boards.

Marcus Morris led Detroit with 26 points, while Andre Drummond added 21 points and 12 rebounds.