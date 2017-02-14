Cricket: Why Ross Taylor isn't in the Black Caps T20 squad

By David Leggat

Form and numbers have conspired against the inclusion of senior batsman Ross Taylor for Friday night's T20 international at Eden Park.

Taylor today suggested he hadn't been consulted by team management on what he needs to do to get back in the national T20 game.

Coach Mike Hesson said he has spoken to Taylor today and he understands the players' frustration.

"Following the Bangladesh selection (when Taylor was omitted for the three-game series last month) Gavin Larsen (national selector) and I talked to him at length.

"There's certainly been some communication. We communicate every day.

"Like every player they want to know how to get back in. That's quite natural."

Taylor's way back to increase his 73 T20 internationals is blocked in the first instance by Colin Munro, Corey Anderson and Tom Bruce, who all played significant, and rapid, innings against Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui last month.

Munro made a century off 54 balls at Mount Maunganui, the same day newcomer Bruce hit an unbeaten 59 off 39 balls; while Anderson clouted 94 not out off just 41 balls two days later.

"That's the nutshell. There's not a role there at the moment because guys there have done so well," Hesson said of his world No 1-ranked side.

Hesson said the first issue for Taylor is that there needs to be a place available.

"It's very difficult for Ross because there aren't going to be many opportunities. We have those issues all the time.

"We know Ross is a quality player, we know he's keen to play T20 cricket but at the moment we have a side playing pretty well."

