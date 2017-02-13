11:03am Tue 14 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Former champion Tomas Berdych into second round in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) " Former champion Tomas Berdych beat Romanian qualifier Marius Copil 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach the second round of the World Tennis Tournament on Monday.

Both players had 11 aces in a closely contested match where Berdych saved three break points. The fourth-seeded Czech broke the Romanian qualifier's serve once.

Berdych, the 2014 winner, next faces Frenchman Richard Gasquet or Serbian Viktor Troicki on the indoor hard court.

In other first-round matches, Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5); Dutchman Robin Haase downed Germany's Florian Mayer 7-5, 7-6 (3), and Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy won against Spaniard Marcel Granollers 6-4, 6-4.

Top-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia, who lost the 2014 final to Berdych, opens against Frenchman Benoit Paire on Tuesday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 14 Feb 2017 11:20:58 Processing Time: 46ms